Left Menu

Historic Railway Reforms and Constitution Day Celebrations

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces landmark railway recruitment and reforms at a national convention. Highlighting government's respect for the Constitution ahead of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw underscores initiatives to promote constitutional awareness led by PM Modi's vision. Commemorative souvenirs and campaigns enhance public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:30 IST
Historic Railway Reforms and Constitution Day Celebrations
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a significant milestone in railway recruitment, revealing that five lakh employees have been recruited transparently over the last decade. This figure surpasses the 4.4 lakh recruits between 2004 and 2014, according to the Ministry of Railways. The announcement came during the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association in Nagpur.

On the brink of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw emphasized the Modi government's deep respect for the Constitution, illustrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic gesture of bowing before the Constitution upon entering Parliament. Vaishnaw highlighted substantial railway reforms, including the production of 12,000 general coaches. A commemorative souvenir was unveiled to honor the association's efforts.

Vaishnaw's agenda in Nagpur included paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. As the two-day convention wraps up on Constitution Day, notable attendees included B.L. Bhairava, Dharamveer Meena, and Neenu. Initiatives led by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will promote constitutional awareness nationwide, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024