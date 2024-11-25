Historic Railway Reforms and Constitution Day Celebrations

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced a significant milestone in railway recruitment, revealing that five lakh employees have been recruited transparently over the last decade. This figure surpasses the 4.4 lakh recruits between 2004 and 2014, according to the Ministry of Railways. The announcement came during the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association in Nagpur.

On the brink of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw emphasized the Modi government's deep respect for the Constitution, illustrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's symbolic gesture of bowing before the Constitution upon entering Parliament. Vaishnaw highlighted substantial railway reforms, including the production of 12,000 general coaches. A commemorative souvenir was unveiled to honor the association's efforts.

Vaishnaw's agenda in Nagpur included paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. As the two-day convention wraps up on Constitution Day, notable attendees included B.L. Bhairava, Dharamveer Meena, and Neenu. Initiatives led by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will promote constitutional awareness nationwide, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)