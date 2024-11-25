Parliament's Winter Session Stalled Amid Adani Controversy

On Monday, the winter session of Parliament began amidst tumultuous scenes, with both houses adjourning almost immediately after convening. This action came in response to opposition demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into corruption allegations leveled against the Adani Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incessant disruptions caused by opposition parties, branding these actions as politically motivated chaos. Meanwhile, opposition MPs awaited a platform to discuss allegations involving Adani group head Gautam Adani, which were disallowed.

The session's agenda was further intersected by celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. This added layer of complexity saw President Droupadi Murmu presiding over anniversary commemorations at the old Parliament complex.

