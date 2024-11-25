Left Menu

Parliament's Winter Session Stalled Amid Adani Controversy

The winter session of Parliament started contentiously, as both houses were quickly adjourned amid opposition demands for a JPC probe into corruption allegations against the Adani Group. Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition for causing disruptions. A planned celebration for India's Constitution anniversary added to the proceedings' complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:45 IST
Parliament's Winter Session Stalled Amid Adani Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the winter session of Parliament began amidst tumultuous scenes, with both houses adjourning almost immediately after convening. This action came in response to opposition demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into corruption allegations leveled against the Adani Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incessant disruptions caused by opposition parties, branding these actions as politically motivated chaos. Meanwhile, opposition MPs awaited a platform to discuss allegations involving Adani group head Gautam Adani, which were disallowed.

The session's agenda was further intersected by celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. This added layer of complexity saw President Droupadi Murmu presiding over anniversary commemorations at the old Parliament complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024