Unrest in Pakistan: A Nation in Turmoil

A violent clash occurred between police and Imran Khan's supporters in Pakistan, resulting in one policeman's death and 70 injuries. The unrest followed Khan's call for nationwide protests over perceived injustices. Authorities report thousands of arrests as tensions increase, amid accusations of incitement and political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a marked escalation of tensions, violent clashes erupted across Pakistan between law enforcement and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday. The Punjab government confirmed one policeman lost his life and 70 others suffered injuries as protests continued nationwide.

Prompted by Khan's rallying call against what he described as a dictatorial regime, his supporters attempted to march towards Islamabad, wanting to stage a protest near key government buildings. The move met with resistance from authorities determined to prevent any potential upheaval in the capital.

Amid allegations of political stirring, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticized Khan's supporters for their aggressive tactics. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party countered, claiming that over 3,500 of their members were unjustly arrested, vowing to continue their protest until Khan's release and judicial independence were secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

