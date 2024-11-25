Unrest in Pakistan: A Nation in Turmoil

In a marked escalation of tensions, violent clashes erupted across Pakistan between law enforcement and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday. The Punjab government confirmed one policeman lost his life and 70 others suffered injuries as protests continued nationwide.

Prompted by Khan's rallying call against what he described as a dictatorial regime, his supporters attempted to march towards Islamabad, wanting to stage a protest near key government buildings. The move met with resistance from authorities determined to prevent any potential upheaval in the capital.

Amid allegations of political stirring, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticized Khan's supporters for their aggressive tactics. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party countered, claiming that over 3,500 of their members were unjustly arrested, vowing to continue their protest until Khan's release and judicial independence were secured.

