NSUI Sweeps Delhi University Elections: A Comeback After Seven Years

The Delhi University Students' Union elections witnessed a notable victory for the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), as they claimed the president and joint secretary positions. This victory signifies the NSUI's first major win since 2017, breaking a seven-year drought.

The RSS-supported Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to secure the vice-president and secretary posts, maintaining a presence in the university's student governance. NSUI's Rounak Khatri and Lokesh Choudhary emerged as key figures, securing decisive victories in their respective contests.

As celebrations erupted, NSUI leaders emphasized their commitment to advocating for student welfare. Meanwhile, ABVP leaders pledged to continue working for the student community, underlying the ongoing competitive political environment in the student body.

