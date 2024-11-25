Romania's Political Shift: Hard-Right Upset Challenges Pro-Western Stance

In a shocking political turn, Romania's presidential election sees a hard-right NATO critic advance to a run-off. Calin Georgescu, advocating for stronger ties with Russia, surprised many by securing 22.94% of votes, setting up a closely-watched contest with centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi.

The surprise result derailed predictions, leaving Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to consider resigning as party leader, though retaining his prime ministerial role until upcoming parliamentary elections. Mainstream parties have not endorsed either candidate in the run-off scheduled for December 8th.

Campaigns focused on Romania's economic challenges, with Georgescu drawing unexpected support through a TikTok-driven campaign. His rise raises questions about Romania's future trajectory in the EU and NATO, as political observers brace for potential shifts in the country's foreign policy direction.

