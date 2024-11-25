Left Menu

Romania's Political Shift: Hard-Right Upset Challenges Pro-Western Stance

A hard-right critic of NATO, Calin Georgescu, will face centre-right Elena Lasconi in Romania's presidential run-off, challenging its pro-Western stance. Georgescu's unexpected success defied pre-election polls. This election, amid high living costs, could shift Romania's political alignment, impacting EU and NATO relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST
Romania's Political Shift: Hard-Right Upset Challenges Pro-Western Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking political turn, Romania's presidential election sees a hard-right NATO critic advance to a run-off. Calin Georgescu, advocating for stronger ties with Russia, surprised many by securing 22.94% of votes, setting up a closely-watched contest with centre-right opposition leader Elena Lasconi.

The surprise result derailed predictions, leaving Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to consider resigning as party leader, though retaining his prime ministerial role until upcoming parliamentary elections. Mainstream parties have not endorsed either candidate in the run-off scheduled for December 8th.

Campaigns focused on Romania's economic challenges, with Georgescu drawing unexpected support through a TikTok-driven campaign. His rise raises questions about Romania's future trajectory in the EU and NATO, as political observers brace for potential shifts in the country's foreign policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024