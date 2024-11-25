Race to Maharashtra's Top Leadership Intensifies

As the scramble for the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra intensifies, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are poised to meet with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tonight. The trio is scheduled to participate in a private event in the national capital before holding talks with the BJP's senior leadership over Maharashtra's government formation, according to sources.

Amid the flurry of meetings, two-time chief minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a leading candidate for the state's premier post once again. However, Shiv Sena officials are advocating for Eknath Shinde to maintain his position as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, NCP members continue to back their leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis recently hailed the Mahayuti's electoral triumph as a reflection of Maharashtra's aspirations under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an open letter, Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the citizens of Maharashtra for their faith in the alliance and commended their dedication to a progressive and inclusive future.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition faced a significant defeat, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing only 20 seats, Congress clinching 16, and NCP (SP) winning a mere 10 seats. In contrast, the BJP exhibited a remarkable performance, capturing 132 of the 148 seats it contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on November 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)