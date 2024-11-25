Left Menu

West Bengal Swearing-In Ceremony Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has invited Governor C V Ananda Bose to attend the swearing-in of six Trinamool Congress MLAs elected in recent by-polls. The decision follows previous disagreements between the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly. The aim is to expedite the MLAs' commencement of work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:35 IST
West Bengal Swearing-In Ceremony Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced that a letter had been dispatched to Governor C V Ananda Bose, inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony of six newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs. These by-polls were conducted on November 13.

This development comes on the heels of a previous conflict between the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly regarding the venue and authority for swearing in two MLAs. The legislature's winter session began on Monday but was adjourned after making obituary references.

Assembly secretariat sources expressed the Speaker's desire to expedite the swearing-in process to enable the six winning MLAs to begin their duties promptly. Trinamool Congress successfully won six assembly seats, wresting control from the BJP in one notable instance, Madarihat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024