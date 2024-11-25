West Bengal Swearing-In Ceremony Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has invited Governor C V Ananda Bose to attend the swearing-in of six Trinamool Congress MLAs elected in recent by-polls. The decision follows previous disagreements between the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly. The aim is to expedite the MLAs' commencement of work.
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced that a letter had been dispatched to Governor C V Ananda Bose, inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony of six newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs. These by-polls were conducted on November 13.
This development comes on the heels of a previous conflict between the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly regarding the venue and authority for swearing in two MLAs. The legislature's winter session began on Monday but was adjourned after making obituary references.
Assembly secretariat sources expressed the Speaker's desire to expedite the swearing-in process to enable the six winning MLAs to begin their duties promptly. Trinamool Congress successfully won six assembly seats, wresting control from the BJP in one notable instance, Madarihat.
