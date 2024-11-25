Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Moves Against Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP chief, asserts the party's preparations for local elections, predicting the defeat of MVA mayors. Recent Maharashtra Assembly elections saw BJP-led Mahayuti secure a majority. Key figures are in talks over leadership roles amidst speculation about Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:48 IST
BJP's Strategic Moves Against Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the President of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced the party's strategic plans on Monday for the upcoming Mahanagar Palika, district panchayat, and Nagar Palika elections. He accused the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of misleading Maharashtra's public and predicted that MVA mayors would not be elected anywhere.

Addressing the media, Bawankule emphasized the BJP's preparation to contest these elections based on their recent assembly election victories. He asserted that the MVA has dwindled in significance, citing the public's dissatisfaction as evidenced by election results. In the recent Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

Maharashtra's political landscape sees major shifts as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar, are scheduled to meet senior BJP officials. Speculations abound regarding Fadnavis's potential return as Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena advocates for Shinde's continuation in the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024