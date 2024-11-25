BJP's Strategic Moves Against Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP chief, asserts the party's preparations for local elections, predicting the defeat of MVA mayors. Recent Maharashtra Assembly elections saw BJP-led Mahayuti secure a majority. Key figures are in talks over leadership roles amidst speculation about Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's political future.
- Country:
- India
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the President of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced the party's strategic plans on Monday for the upcoming Mahanagar Palika, district panchayat, and Nagar Palika elections. He accused the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of misleading Maharashtra's public and predicted that MVA mayors would not be elected anywhere.
Addressing the media, Bawankule emphasized the BJP's preparation to contest these elections based on their recent assembly election victories. He asserted that the MVA has dwindled in significance, citing the public's dissatisfaction as evidenced by election results. In the recent Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed, securing 230 out of 288 seats.
Maharashtra's political landscape sees major shifts as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar, are scheduled to meet senior BJP officials. Speculations abound regarding Fadnavis's potential return as Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena advocates for Shinde's continuation in the role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
Ajit Pawar Confident of Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Ajit Pawar's Political Stances Amid Maharashtra Elections
Kerala NCP SP President Criticizes Ajit Pawar Faction for Misusing Sharad Pawar's Image
Will have no truck with those allied with BJP: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on possibility of post-poll reunion with Ajit Pawar.