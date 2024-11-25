Leadership Turmoil Grips West Bengal BJP After Poll Debacle

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is experiencing significant internal strife after its poor performance in recent by-elections. With the ruling TMC sweeping all contested seats, Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has demanded a change in leadership.

Paul is advocating for a dynamic, combative state president to counter Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's dominance, expressing frustration over the current leadership's ineffectiveness. The BJP's significant loss has caused alarm among members, further compounded by criticism from former state president Tathagata Roy.

Roy's scathing remarks targeted Sukanta Majumdar's leadership, whom he labeled a 'part-time president' due to dual responsibilities. Both Roy and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari stress the need for introspection and a strategic revamp to restore the party's prospects in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)