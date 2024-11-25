Congress Stands Firm on JPC Demand Amid Adani Allegations

On Monday, Congress reinforced its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations concerning Adani executives in the United States over an alleged bribery case. The decision was made during a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of a JPC investigation, citing recent developments in the US. He noted that various topics would be brought up in both Houses of Parliament, reaffirming the party's stance on discussing crucial national issues such as the Manipur situation, border relations with China, social polarization, and pollution.

The Adani Group, meanwhile, has refuted the allegations, maintaining its commitment to governance and regulatory compliance. Amidst these tensions, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the BJP-led government for avoiding discussions. With the Winter Session of Parliament commencing but facing disruptions, Congress remains unwavering in its demands as proceedings of both Houses were adjourned.

(With inputs from agencies.)