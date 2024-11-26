Mahayuti Alliance Weighs New CM as Shinde Resigns

The Mahayuti alliance is in critical discussions regarding the choice of a new Chief Minister after Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation. Shiv Sena leader and state minister Deepak Kesarkar stated on Tuesday that any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be accepted.

Shinde, now serving as a caretaker CM, handed his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, emphasizing that he would continue in the role until a new government is formed. Kesarkar remarked that Mahayuti leaders will convene in Delhi for discussions before finalizing their decision.

Although there is no clear favorite for the CM post, discussions among party leaders continue. In a social media post, Shinde urged his supporters to refrain from gathering in Mumbai, highlighting the pressing nature of leadership decisions following the BJP's significant victory in the recent elections.

