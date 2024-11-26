Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Weighs New CM as Shinde Resigns

As the Mahayuti alliance deliberates on a new Chief Minister, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde resigns, and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar says decisions by PM Modi are acceptable. The alliance is yet to settle on a successor, with no favoritism shown towards candidates amid discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:51 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Weighs New CM as Shinde Resigns
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance is in critical discussions regarding the choice of a new Chief Minister after Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation. Shiv Sena leader and state minister Deepak Kesarkar stated on Tuesday that any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be accepted.

Shinde, now serving as a caretaker CM, handed his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, emphasizing that he would continue in the role until a new government is formed. Kesarkar remarked that Mahayuti leaders will convene in Delhi for discussions before finalizing their decision.

Although there is no clear favorite for the CM post, discussions among party leaders continue. In a social media post, Shinde urged his supporters to refrain from gathering in Mumbai, highlighting the pressing nature of leadership decisions following the BJP's significant victory in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

