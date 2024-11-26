Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Islamabad as Protests Demand Imran Khan's Release

Authorities in Islamabad used tear gas against protesters demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Four paramilitary troops were reported killed. The government claims Khan's supporters initiated violence, while the protesters accuse the government of suppressing political dissent, adding to ongoing political turmoil.

Authorities in Islamabad deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests resulted in the deaths of four paramilitary troops, with the interior ministry warning of a potential curfew. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the protest as extremist in nature.

The situation in Islamabad has grown increasingly tense, as Khan's supporters breached security barricades to stage a sit-in near parliament. They ransacked vehicles, set a police kiosk on fire, and injured journalists, highlighting the rising unrest. The Pakistani government is struggling to control the situation, facing demands for constitutional changes.

Since his removal from office in 2022, Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, have consistently disputed charges against him as politically motivated. The military, a key political force, denies any involvement in election manipulation. The protests have disrupted daily life, affecting transport and market activities, indicating a deep political crisis.

