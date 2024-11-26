Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Jhuggi Tourism' Amid Election Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of exploiting slum dwellers for electoral gain, labeling their actions as 'jhuggi tourism.' He criticized BJP leaders for their temporary slum stays, predicting eventual demolitions. BJP aims to sway slum voters, solid AAP supporters, with targeted campaigns ahead of the Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:42 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, intensified his critique of the BJP on Tuesday, accusing the party of exploiting slum dwellers as part of its 'jhuggi tourism' strategy, a move he claims is intended to sway voters ahead of February's assembly polls.

Speaking at AAP's foundation day event, Kejriwal alleged that while BJP leaders visit slums to build rapport with residents, they will eventually return with bulldozers to demolish these settlements. The Delhi BJP has commenced its 'Jhuggi Ratri Pravas Abhiyan,' encouraging senior leaders to spend nights in 250 slum clusters to engage with the local populace.

Kejriwal warned slum residents to be wary of politicians using their plight as a temporary electoral gimmick. He recounted his years spent living in slums and challenged BJP leaders to immerse themselves similarly, staying for months to truly understand the harsh conditions faced by these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

