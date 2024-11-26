Unifying for a Stronger India: CM Biren Singh's Constitution Day Message

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a clarion call for unity against anti-social and anti-national forces, aiming to build a robust India and Manipur.

Addressing the public, Singh emphasized the immense contributions of BR Ambedkar, lauding the visionary for his instrumental role as the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution. Singh urged citizens to recommit to the constitutional values that underpin India's democracy.

The Chief Minister introduced a diglot edition of three major criminal acts in Manipuri and English, reflecting a commitment to making justice accessible. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the shift from the Bengali script and expressed gratitude to contributors of the bilingual edition. Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in popularizing Constitution Day since its inception in 1949, emphasizing its significance for grassroots awareness.

