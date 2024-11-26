Karnataka Congress MLA's Call to Drop Poll Guarantees Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa has publicly urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider and possibly drop several election promises due to a financial shortfall, a move that has sparked a notable backlash.

Speaking at a public meeting in Vijayanagara, Gaviyappa expressed concerns that the existing guarantees are hampering the state's ability to deliver crucial services, like housing for the poor. Despite suggesting that two or three unnecessary schemes be discarded, he reassured his support for the Chief Minister's final decision.

The statement drew a sharp rebuke from Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar. In a media interaction in Bengaluru, Shivakumar emphasized that the party remains steadfast in fulfilling its election promises, indicating that Gaviyappa may face a showcause notice for his remarks.

