Karnataka Congress MLA's Call to Drop Poll Guarantees Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa suggested dropping some poll guarantees due to financial constraints, leading to a sharp response from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who emphasized their commitment to the promises and stated that no guarantees would be closed. The issue reflects internal differences within the party over resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:55 IST
Karnataka Congress MLA's Call to Drop Poll Guarantees Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa has publicly urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider and possibly drop several election promises due to a financial shortfall, a move that has sparked a notable backlash.

Speaking at a public meeting in Vijayanagara, Gaviyappa expressed concerns that the existing guarantees are hampering the state's ability to deliver crucial services, like housing for the poor. Despite suggesting that two or three unnecessary schemes be discarded, he reassured his support for the Chief Minister's final decision.

The statement drew a sharp rebuke from Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar. In a media interaction in Bengaluru, Shivakumar emphasized that the party remains steadfast in fulfilling its election promises, indicating that Gaviyappa may face a showcause notice for his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

