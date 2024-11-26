Chaos in Islamabad: Protests Turn Deadly as Support Grows for Imran Khan
Imran Khan's supporters clash with police in Islamabad, leading to the deaths of six security personnel. The former prime minister issued a call for protests, citing a 'stolen mandate.' Efforts to quell the unrest have escalated, with the deployment of the army and shoot-at-sight orders.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Imran Khan's supporters clashed with police in the heart of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel. The unrest was sparked by the former prime minister's call to action against what he claims is a 'stolen mandate.'
Deployments escalated as the federal government responded with army presence and shoot-at-sight orders to restore order in the capital. The violent confrontations led to the death of four paramilitary Rangers and two police officers, while over 100 security personnel were injured.
The protests continued despite government efforts to negotiate with leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, marking a severe escalation in political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- protests
- Islamabad
- police
- PTI
- violence
- tensions
- army
- shoot-at-sight
- government
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Sistan: Revolutionary Guard Members Attacked
Taiwan's Strategic Gamble: Semiconductor Leverage in U.S.-China Tensions
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia: Gautam Gambhir.
Singles' Day Loses Spark: Chinese Shoppers Turn Skeptical
Jharkhand Elections: A Fight Against Alleged Corruption and Division in Leadership