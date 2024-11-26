Left Menu

Chaos in Islamabad: Protests Turn Deadly as Support Grows for Imran Khan

Imran Khan's supporters clash with police in Islamabad, leading to the deaths of six security personnel. The former prime minister issued a call for protests, citing a 'stolen mandate.' Efforts to quell the unrest have escalated, with the deployment of the army and shoot-at-sight orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:51 IST
Chaos in Islamabad: Protests Turn Deadly as Support Grows for Imran Khan
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan's supporters clashed with police in the heart of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel. The unrest was sparked by the former prime minister's call to action against what he claims is a 'stolen mandate.'

Deployments escalated as the federal government responded with army presence and shoot-at-sight orders to restore order in the capital. The violent confrontations led to the death of four paramilitary Rangers and two police officers, while over 100 security personnel were injured.

The protests continued despite government efforts to negotiate with leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, marking a severe escalation in political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024