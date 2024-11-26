Chaos in Islamabad: Protests Turn Deadly as Support Grows for Imran Khan

Imran Khan's supporters clashed with police in the heart of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel. The unrest was sparked by the former prime minister's call to action against what he claims is a 'stolen mandate.'

Deployments escalated as the federal government responded with army presence and shoot-at-sight orders to restore order in the capital. The violent confrontations led to the death of four paramilitary Rangers and two police officers, while over 100 security personnel were injured.

The protests continued despite government efforts to negotiate with leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, marking a severe escalation in political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)