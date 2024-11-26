Congress Grapples with Setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana Elections
The Congress party is set to convene a Working Committee meeting on November 29 to address its disappointing performance in the Maharashtra and Haryana elections. The party faced major setbacks, particularly in Maharashtra, and discussions will likely focus on revitalizing the INDIA alliance to effectively challenge the BJP.
The Congress party is embarking on a critical introspective journey as its Working Committee meeting is scheduled for November 29. This comes in the wake of the party's lackluster performance in the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, prompting a reassessment of strategy and internal dynamics.
In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), faced a notable defeat. While the BJP clinched a decisive victory with 132 seats, Congress could manage only 16 seats from the 101 it contested under the alliance framework.
The situation in Haryana mirrored similar challenges for the Congress, as the BJP maintained its grip on governance by securing 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, while Congress garnered 37. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has called for a unified leadership within the INDIA bloc to fortify opposition efforts against the BJP.
