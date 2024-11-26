In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Russia announced on Tuesday that it is expelling a British diplomat accused of espionage. The incident marks another low point in Russo-British relations, which have been strained significantly since the Ukraine conflict began.

The FSB, Russia's security service, claims the diplomat entered the country under pretenses of false information, engaging in activities deemed detrimental to national security. Despite the gravity of the accusations, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, along with the embassy in Moscow, have yet to comment.

This expulsion follows the removal of six UK diplomats earlier this year on similar charges. As Britain continues to impose sanctions and support Ukraine militarily, the geopolitical landscape remains volatile, igniting concerns of further diplomatic fallout.

