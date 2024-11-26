Tensions Rise as BJP MLAs Plan Protest March Over Arrest in Bangladesh
BJP MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari plan a protest march to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested in Dhaka. The protest includes a possible blockade at the India-Bangladesh border, reflecting rising tensions between the communities.
Tensions escalated as BJP MLAs, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, announced plans for a protest march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. This demonstration aims to demand the immediate release of the detained Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, whose arrest in Dhaka has stirred significant unrest.
Brahmachari, a prominent figure of the 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote' group, was apprehended by Bangladeshi authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Adhikari emphasized that the march, set for Wednesday, would proceed even without a response from the commission, highlighting the level of discontent within the West Bengal BJP.
Alongside the march, Adhikari has threatened a blockade at the Petrapole India-Bangladesh border. The situation further intensifies with the Hindu Jagran Manch planning a separate protest to the commission on Thursday, underscoring the deepening rift over issues of national respect and community solidarity.
