Georgia's Political Crossroad: New Presidential Election Sparks Controversy

Georgia is gearing up for a crucial presidential election amidst controversies surrounding the ruling Georgian Dream party. Allegations of election rigging and authoritarianism loom as the EU suspended Georgia's membership application. The 300-seat electoral college will choose a new president in December, marking the first indirect presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia is poised for a critical presidential election as the national and local lawmakers prepare to select a new head of state. The ruling Georgian Dream party, after its contentious election victory, is expected to nominate an ally for the position.

This pivotal announcement arrives just a month post-election, which opposition forces claim was manipulated. Controversies include accusations of double voting and violence, with European observers highlighting a 'divisive' election atmosphere.

The president will be elected by a 300-member electoral college, a procedure stemming from a 2017 constitutional reform eliminating direct popular votes for the presidency. The EU postponed Georgia's membership application process indefinitely following Georgian laws akin to Kremlin strategies to muzzle dissent and rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

