Adani Group Bribery Scandal: Political Turmoil Amidst Allegations

In a development that has sent ripples across the political landscape, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP announced it would not defend billionaire Gautam Adani, who faces allegations of bribery in the United States.

The opposition Congress accuses the BJP of shielding Adani against corruption investigations. Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors charge Adani and others in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials. Both national and state agencies remain silent on the matter.

Amidst the growing controversy, Andhra Pradesh may suspend contracts with Adani's group, pending further investigation. However, Adani Group vehemently denies the allegations, calling them unfounded.

