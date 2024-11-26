Adani Group Bribery Scandal: Political Turmoil Amidst Allegations
BJP distances itself from Indian billionaire Gautam Adani following a U.S. indictment over alleged bribery for power deals. Opposition demands a parliamentary probe, accusing the ruling party of shielding Adani. Federal agencies and Adani Group deny the charges, while Andhra Pradesh considers suspending related contracts.
In a development that has sent ripples across the political landscape, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP announced it would not defend billionaire Gautam Adani, who faces allegations of bribery in the United States.
The opposition Congress accuses the BJP of shielding Adani against corruption investigations. Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors charge Adani and others in a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials. Both national and state agencies remain silent on the matter.
Amidst the growing controversy, Andhra Pradesh may suspend contracts with Adani's group, pending further investigation. However, Adani Group vehemently denies the allegations, calling them unfounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
