Congress Advocates Return to Ballot Papers Amid EVM Trust Concerns
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi supports Party President Mallikarjun Kharge's advocacy for ballot papers over EVMs due to waning trust among voters. Kharge suggested transitioning back to the traditional voting method and urged a national campaign. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed a related plea by evangelist KA Paul.
In a firm demonstration of electoral concerns, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has thrown his weight behind Party President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent call to abandon Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for traditional ballot papers. His defense is rooted in the perceived distrust that a 'large section of voters' has towards the current electronic system.
Imran articulated this sentiment during a media briefing, emphasizing the necessity for the Election Commission of India to heed these concerns when voiced by both the public and the opposition. Kharge's suggestion was underscored by his significant stature as a senior national leader.
Kharge, speaking on Constitution Day at Talkatora Stadium, argued that ballots would serve marginalized communities better, urging a national movement akin to the Bharat Jodo Yatra to advocate for this shift. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition calling for the reinstatement of paper ballots, citing inconsistencies in arguments presented by petitioners like KA Paul and noting previous electoral disputes raised by prominent leaders.
