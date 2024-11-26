Left Menu

Kashi Bids Farewell to Veteran Leader 'Dada': A Political Era Ends

Senior BJP leader Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary, known as 'Dada', passed away at 85. A prominent political figure in Varanasi, his death is seen as a significant loss for local politics. Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and political leaders across parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:09 IST
Kashi Bids Farewell to Veteran Leader 'Dada': A Political Era Ends
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South, Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary, passed away on Tuesday. He was 85 and had been ailing recently due to a brain haemorrhage, according to BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, highlighting Chaudhary's unwavering dedication to public service and his significant contributions to the BJP's growth. He described Chaudhary's death as a profound loss for Kashi and the broader political community.

Condolences were also shared by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, and other political figures. Chaudhary served as an MLA from 1989 to 2017 and was a respected leader in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024