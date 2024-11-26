Kashi Bids Farewell to Veteran Leader 'Dada': A Political Era Ends

Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South, Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary, passed away on Tuesday. He was 85 and had been ailing recently due to a brain haemorrhage, according to BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, highlighting Chaudhary's unwavering dedication to public service and his significant contributions to the BJP's growth. He described Chaudhary's death as a profound loss for Kashi and the broader political community.

Condolences were also shared by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, and other political figures. Chaudhary served as an MLA from 1989 to 2017 and was a respected leader in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)