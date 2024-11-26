Arvind Kejriwal to Attend Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, met with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and congratulated him on his election victory. Kejriwal announced his attendance at Soren's forthcoming oath-taking ceremony. Soren invited top officials, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, to the event, emphasizing a collaborative future.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, on Tuesday, announcing his attendance at the new government's oath-taking ceremony in the state.
Earlier, Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, inviting them to the ceremony.
Kejriwal praised Soren's electoral victory, describing his fight as 'fabulous' and inspirational. Kejriwal himself faced jail time ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, drawing parallels with Soren's perseverance.
