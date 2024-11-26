Narasayya Adam Announces Retirement from Electoral Politics Amid Controversies

Veteran CPI (M) leader Narasayya Adam has declared his retirement from electoral politics following a substantial defeat in the recent Solapur assembly election, where he lost by a margin of 48,850 votes to BJP candidate Devendra Kothe.

At 80, Adam announced his decision to step back from contesting further elections after blaming issues with electronic voting machines and communal tensions for his loss. Despite stepping away from the electoral scene, he expressed his intention to continue working for labourers and to groom a new generation of leaders.

Adam, known for his efforts in affordable housing for workers in Solapur, had been a prominent figure in Maharashtra's legislative assembly across several terms. He also supported Congress leader Praniti Shinde's successful bid in the 2024 general elections and lamented a lack of expected support in his own electoral campaign.

