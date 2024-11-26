Maverick MLA Sparks Controversy: Intrigues Within TMC Exposed
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir claims a coterie within the party is trying to influence Mamata Banerjee’s decisions. Speaking to the media, Kabir alleges these individuals do not have Banerjee's best interests at heart and calls for more responsibility for Abhishek Banerjee.
In a move stirring political waters, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir accused a faction within the party of misguiding West Bengal's chief, Mamata Banerjee. Kabir suggests that these individuals, whom he says are not genuine supporters, are self-serving rather than interested in the state leader's continued governance.
During an interview with a Bengali news channel, Kabir, known for his bold statements, maintained that the influence of TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, must not be undermined. He emphasized that opposition from within the party would face challenges in the 2026 assembly elections.
In response to Kabir's remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that Kabir should have addressed his concerns through internal party channels. The party, having formed new disciplinary committees under Banerjee's leadership, is poised to tackle such dissent decisively.
