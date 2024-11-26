Tense Clashes: Khan's Supporters Push for Release Amid Strife

In a dramatic escalation of protests, supporters of jailed ex-premier Imran Khan rallied in Islamabad, pushing for his release. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel and injuries to over 100.

Demonstrators encountered tear gas and security barriers but pressed towards D-Chowk, despite stringent governmental warnings. They accuse officials of manipulating elections and unjustly incarcerating opposition figures to sustain a dictatorial governance structure.

Authorities, alleging foreign involvement in the protests, particularly Afghanistan nationals, have initiated strict law enforcement actions, deploying army units and shoot-at-sight orders to quell disturbances. The situation remains tense as Khan's supporters remain resolute in their demands.

