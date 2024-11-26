Tense Clashes: Khan's Supporters Push for Release Amid Strife
Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan descended on Pakistan's capital, clashing with police and causing mortalities among security forces. Protestors are defying governmental warnings and demanding Khan’s release, accusing authorities of vote rigging and unjust arrests under a strengthened dictatorial regime.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a dramatic escalation of protests, supporters of jailed ex-premier Imran Khan rallied in Islamabad, pushing for his release. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel and injuries to over 100.
Demonstrators encountered tear gas and security barriers but pressed towards D-Chowk, despite stringent governmental warnings. They accuse officials of manipulating elections and unjustly incarcerating opposition figures to sustain a dictatorial governance structure.
Authorities, alleging foreign involvement in the protests, particularly Afghanistan nationals, have initiated strict law enforcement actions, deploying army units and shoot-at-sight orders to quell disturbances. The situation remains tense as Khan's supporters remain resolute in their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- protests
- Pakistan
- Islamabad
- PTI
- supporters
- violence
- government
- security
- election
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Stir Political Tensions in Telangana
Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Channapatna Bypoll: Corruption Accusations and Racial Remarks Stir Controversy
Bullets Ground Flights: Airlines Halt Haiti Services Amid Escalating Violence
BJP Leaders Accuse Jharkhand CM of Corruption and Allowing Infiltration
Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics; they are all out to grab your rights: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.