Major Shift in Andhra Pradesh's Rajya Sabha Dynamics

The Election Commission of India has announced by-elections for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh following resignations of YSRCP members. The TDP-led NDA alliance is set to gain these seats in the upcoming elections, marking a strategic shift in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has revealed the timetable for by-elections to address the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. This development follows the resignations of YSRCP members M Venkata Ramana, B Mastan Rao Yadav, and BC leader R Krishnaiah.

The resignations dealt a significant blow to the YSRCP, reducing their representation to eight members in the Rajya Sabha. The upcoming elections, slated for December 20, appear to favor the TDP-led NDA alliance, buoyed by a stronghold of 164 seats in the state's Assembly.

The TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to secure a presence in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 40 years, as the YSRCP lacks the numbers to contest effectively. The poll results are expected to be announced on December 20, potentially altering the political balance in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

