Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Unveiled

In a significant development, Brazilian federal police have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a criminal conspiracy aimed at overturning the 2022 presidential election outcome.

The accusation details a coup plan allegedly orchestrated by Bolsonaro, alongside numerous former ministers and senior aides, following his electoral loss.

This comes after police released the full contents of the charges on Tuesday, offering a comprehensive view of the alleged plot to challenge Brazil's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)