Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Unveiled
Brazilian authorities have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election. The accusation involves Bolsonaro and numerous former ministers and aides, highlighting an alleged plot to stage a coup following his election defeat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:22 IST
- Brazil
In a significant development, Brazilian federal police have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a criminal conspiracy aimed at overturning the 2022 presidential election outcome.
The accusation details a coup plan allegedly orchestrated by Bolsonaro, alongside numerous former ministers and senior aides, following his electoral loss.
This comes after police released the full contents of the charges on Tuesday, offering a comprehensive view of the alleged plot to challenge Brazil's democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
