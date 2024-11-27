Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Unveiled

Brazilian authorities have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election. The accusation involves Bolsonaro and numerous former ministers and aides, highlighting an alleged plot to stage a coup following his election defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:22 IST
Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Unveiled
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant development, Brazilian federal police have formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a criminal conspiracy aimed at overturning the 2022 presidential election outcome.

The accusation details a coup plan allegedly orchestrated by Bolsonaro, alongside numerous former ministers and senior aides, following his electoral loss.

This comes after police released the full contents of the charges on Tuesday, offering a comprehensive view of the alleged plot to challenge Brazil's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024