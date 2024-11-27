Peace on the Horizon: Lebanon's Ceasefire Deal
Lebanon's ceasefire deal aims to restore peace with active support from France and the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu commits to the agreement but warns of strong retaliation against any violations by Hezbollah.
- Country:
- France
A new ceasefire deal for Lebanon seeks to restore stability, with backing from global powers France and the United States. This announcement came after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to work diligently toward the agreement's full implementation.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed readiness to honor the ceasefire deal with Lebanon, emphasizing a firm response to any breaches by Hezbollah, illustrating the fragile yet hopeful situation in the region.
The international community is watching closely as this diplomatic effort unfolds, holding its collective breath for a sustainable peace in a region long plagued by conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
