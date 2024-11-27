Left Menu

U.S. Supports Lebanese Army in Historic Ceasefire

The United States will collaborate with the Lebanese army to uphold a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. A senior U.S. official emphasized the absence of U.S. combat troops. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and France and seen as a breakthrough, takes effect on Wednesday.

The United States has announced its cooperation with the Lebanese army to enforce a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, without deploying any U.S. combat troops in the area, a senior U.S. official stated on Tuesday.

Labeling the ceasefire agreement as "a game-changer," the official indicated it would demonstrate to Hamas militants in Gaza that the conflicts there and in Lebanon were distinct and unconnected.

The ceasefire is set to commence on Wednesday following an agreement brokered by the United States and France, as confirmed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Tuesday.

