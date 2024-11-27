Ceasefire Deal Sparks Mid-East Diplomacy Ahead of Trump Transition

The transition between the Biden and Trump administrations saw unprecedented coordination as both parties sought an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire deal, effective from Wednesday, reflects notable cooperation between the outgoing Democratic administration and Trump's incoming team, highlighting high-level discussions during a challenging handover.

President Biden expressed optimism about this ceasefire agreement, viewing it as a pivotal step towards broader peace in the Middle East. This region has been plagued by months of conflict following Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023. Efforts are now directed at stabilizing Lebanon and pursuing a resolution to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Despite Biden's diplomatic achievement, the Trump administration's impending influence remains prominent. Trump's allies credit his expected return to power for advancing the ceasefire negotiations. The Biden administration hopes this development could rejuvenate efforts towards an Israel-Saudi normalization deal, further complicating regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)