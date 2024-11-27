Left Menu

China's Defence Minister Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Storm

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation in a broad anti-corruption crackdown within the People's Liberation Army. He is the third consecutive minister to be scrutinized amid a sweeping purge affecting multiple military officials and defence industry executives. The investigation follows previous cases involving his predecessors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:19 IST
China's Defence Minister Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Storm
Dong Jun

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun finds himself embroiled in a comprehensive anti-corruption investigation, marking the third consecutive case of scrutiny at the ministry's helm. This probe is part of a broader crackdown targeting corruption within the People's Liberation Army (PLA), as reported by the Financial Times.

The investigation reflects a pattern as both Dong's immediate predecessors, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, were removed amid corruption allegations tied to military procurement practices. The Chinese foreign and defence ministries have not responded to requests for comment regarding the current probe.

Dong, who assumed the defence minister role in December 2023, recently chose not to engage with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing tensions over Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party contends that both Li and Wei severely damaged the military's political environment through their illicit actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024