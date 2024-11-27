China's Defence Minister Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Storm

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun finds himself embroiled in a comprehensive anti-corruption investigation, marking the third consecutive case of scrutiny at the ministry's helm. This probe is part of a broader crackdown targeting corruption within the People's Liberation Army (PLA), as reported by the Financial Times.

The investigation reflects a pattern as both Dong's immediate predecessors, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, were removed amid corruption allegations tied to military procurement practices. The Chinese foreign and defence ministries have not responded to requests for comment regarding the current probe.

Dong, who assumed the defence minister role in December 2023, recently chose not to engage with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing tensions over Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party contends that both Li and Wei severely damaged the military's political environment through their illicit actions.

