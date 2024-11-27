Left Menu

Midnight Crackdown: Chaos Erupts as Imran Khan's Supporters Forcefully Dispersed

A midnight crackdown in Islamabad forced the dispersal of protestors supporting jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Security forces arrested 450 people during the operation. PTI blamed the government for violence and labeled the attack a massacre led by the military regime, demanding global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:31 IST
Midnight Crackdown: Chaos Erupts as Imran Khan's Supporters Forcefully Dispersed
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A midnight crackdown by security forces in Islamabad resulted in the forced evacuation of protestors supporting the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Around 450 individuals were detained, and more arrests are anticipated, reported police sources on Wednesday.

Clashes had ensued the day before as PTI supporters engaged with law enforcement to occupy the D-Chowk area, leaving six security personnel dead and several others injured. The protest was part of a march led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, demanding Khan's release.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned the security forces' actions, labeling them a massacre under the military regime. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the operation's success in clearing the protest area, stating that roads would reopen soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024