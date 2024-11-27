Midnight Crackdown: Chaos Erupts as Imran Khan's Supporters Forcefully Dispersed
A midnight crackdown in Islamabad forced the dispersal of protestors supporting jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Security forces arrested 450 people during the operation. PTI blamed the government for violence and labeled the attack a massacre led by the military regime, demanding global condemnation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A midnight crackdown by security forces in Islamabad resulted in the forced evacuation of protestors supporting the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Around 450 individuals were detained, and more arrests are anticipated, reported police sources on Wednesday.
Clashes had ensued the day before as PTI supporters engaged with law enforcement to occupy the D-Chowk area, leaving six security personnel dead and several others injured. The protest was part of a march led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, demanding Khan's release.
In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned the security forces' actions, labeling them a massacre under the military regime. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the operation's success in clearing the protest area, stating that roads would reopen soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Protest
- Crackdown
- PTI
- Islamabad
- Security Forces
- Arrests
- Bushra Bibi
- Clash
- Democracy
ALSO READ
Lahore and Islamabad Tackle Smog with Stringent Measures
Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At Iconic Chenab Rail Bridge Amid Heightened Vigilance
Dutch Crackdown: Arrests Follow Antisemitic Attacks on Israeli Football Fans
Clash in Kashmir: Security Forces in Action
Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration: ED arrests 3 persons from West Bengal under anti-money laundering law: Officials.