Midnight Crackdown: Chaos Erupts as Imran Khan's Supporters Forcefully Dispersed

A midnight crackdown by security forces in Islamabad resulted in the forced evacuation of protestors supporting the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Around 450 individuals were detained, and more arrests are anticipated, reported police sources on Wednesday.

Clashes had ensued the day before as PTI supporters engaged with law enforcement to occupy the D-Chowk area, leaving six security personnel dead and several others injured. The protest was part of a march led by Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, demanding Khan's release.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party condemned the security forces' actions, labeling them a massacre under the military regime. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the operation's success in clearing the protest area, stating that roads would reopen soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)