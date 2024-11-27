Will Marine Le Pen Face an End to Her Political Ambitions?

Marine Le Pen's trial in Paris is reaching its culmination with a pivotal question hanging in the balance: can France's leading far-right figure contest the next presidential election? Defense lawyers are delivering their final arguments against embezzlement charges related to misused European Parliament funds.

The verdict, anticipated in spring, risks disqualifying Le Pen from standing for public office if she's found guilty - a scenario that could derail her political ambitions and shake up France's presidential race set for 2027.

Le Pen, alongside her National Rally party, stands accused of reallocating money intended for EU parliamentary aides to finance party staff between 2004 and 2016. Prosecutors have asked for a two-year prison term and a five-year office ban, which Le Pen denies, labelling the accusations baseless.

