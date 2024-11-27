Bangladesh in Crisis: Anarchy Fuels Risks for Religious Minorities

Bangladesh's interim government is under fire for allegedly allowing extremist groups to thrive, endangering religious minorities and political stability. Former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud claims that fundamentalist activities have surged since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with anti-India rhetoric aggravating the situation.

Mahmud, speaking from an undisclosed location, highlighted the alarming rise in violence against Hindu and Buddhist communities. He criticized Muhammad Yunus's government for its failure to protect these groups, asserting that apparent mob rule has supplanted democratic processes, leading to increased tension and unrest.

Global concerns are mounting amid heightened activities from extremist factions possibly linked to foreign influences. The situation underscores the plight of minorities, with Mahmud warning of a 'second Afghanistan' scenario if fundamentalist forces continue to gain momentum unchecked.

