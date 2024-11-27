Eknath Shinde Clears Path for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM Again
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister, has announced his support for the BJP's decision in appointing the new CM, likely Devendra Fadnavis. Despite leading the Mahayuti alliance to a significant victory, Shinde expressed no disappointment over stepping down and pledged support to the BJP. The BJP leads with 132 wins in the state assembly.
- Country:
- India
Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister, declared his full support for the BJP's forthcoming decision on the state's next CM. This statement smooths the way for Devendra Fadnavis to assume the role once again, according to senior BJP sources.
Shinde confirmed conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing his commitment to respect and abide by their decision. Amidst speculation of his disappointment, Shinde dismissed any grievances, expressing confidence in the unified Mahayuti alliance's substantial electoral success.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a robust return in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats. While BJP took 132 seats, Shiv Sena and NCP also showed strong performances. Shinde, despite resigning, will continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of Blocking Health Scheme in Delhi
BJP Leaders Accuse Jharkhand CM of Corruption and Allowing Infiltration
Political Showdown in Maharashtra: BJP and MVA Lock Horns Ahead of Elections
Samajwadi Party Posters Target BJP Amid UP By-Poll Postponement
Hemant babu welcomes infiltrators, we will drive out them if BJP voted to power in Jharkhand: Amit Shah at Jharia rally.