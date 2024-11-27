Left Menu

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's proposal to return to ballot boxes, questioning EVM reliability. He challenged Congress to boycott elections if they doubt fairness and condemned opposition antics in the Bihar assembly, reaffirming support for Nitish Kumar in upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has fiercely criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for suggesting a shift back to ballot boxes, raising doubts about the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Paswan questioned whether the challenge to EVMs was only due to election losses, referencing recent remarks from Kharge made at a Constitution Day event.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief dared the Congress and its allies to boycott the Bihar assembly elections if they believe them to be unfair. He pointed out that while the NDA succeeds in states like Jharkhand, the opposition persists in blaming EVMs without acknowledging victories in regions where they govern.

Paswan criticized the opposition for disorderly conduct in the Bihar assembly, insisting on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clarifying his stance on the Waqf Bill controversy. Despite allegations of non-cooperation from rebel RJD MLA Chetan Anand, Paswan reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar's leadership, aiming for a strong performance in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

