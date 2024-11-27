Left Menu

Ballot vs EVM: Rohit Pawar Raises Eyebrows over Maharashtra Poll Results

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA, has questioned discrepancies in Maharashtra's assembly poll results between EVMs and ballot papers. Claiming NCP workers doubt EVM integrity, Pawar demands EC allow opposition access to investigate EVMs. MVA candidates plan to seek VVPAT verification after the Mahayuti's election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has cast doubts on the integrity of Maharashtra's assembly election results due to discrepancies between Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ballot paper counts. Alleging that such inconsistencies aren't healthy for democracy, Pawar requested the Election Commission (EC) to grant the opposition access to random EVMs for examination by independent experts.

Pawar's concerns arise as the BJP-led Mahayuti secured 230 out of 288 seats in the House, while the MVA coalition managed only 46. Despite a close win in his constituency, Pawar criticized the results, attributing differences in vote shares to potential issues with EVMs.

The opposition is now seeking verification of EVM and VVPAT units, demanding transparency in the electoral process. While Congress president Kharge echoed concerns by calling for a return to ballot papers, the Supreme Court has dismissed calls to abandon EVMs, citing allegations without evidence often follow election losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

