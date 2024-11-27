Left Menu

Maharashtra's CM Dilemma: Mahayuti's Leadership Quandary

Following a remarkable electoral triumph, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra faces a hurdle in declaring a Chief Minister. Amidst the ongoing suspense, Congress leader Nana Patole and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi call for clarity. Eknath Shinde aligns with PM Modi's impending decision as discussions unfold in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:18 IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, is entangled in a leadership dilemma after its resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The delay in announcing a Chief Minister has drawn criticism from political figures, sparking a debate over the ruling coalition's unity.

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, highlighted the underlying tensions by stating the delay is linked to the BJP's internal dynamics. Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi challenged the hesitation in confirming Devendra Fadnavis as the leader, pressing for swift action to uphold electoral promises.

Amidst the uncertainty, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his readiness to support any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring loyalty to the alliance. As Fadnavis heads to New Delhi for discussions, the state's political landscape remains on edge, awaiting a conclusive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

