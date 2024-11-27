BJP Allegedly Pressures Shinde Amid Maharashtra Political Uncertainty

Nana Patole, the president of Maharashtra Congress, on Wednesday, accused the BJP's central leadership of coercing Eknath Shinde into relinquishing his claim to the chief minister's position.

During a press conference, Patole expressed doubts over the extended deliberations for government formation, despite the Mahayuti alliance securing a significant mandate. Shinde, after consultations with BJP leadership, expressed his acceptance of their forthcoming decision on the chief ministership.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added that Shinde's uncertainty might be due to the surprising electoral mandate. The Mahayuti alliance won 230 of 288 assembly seats, led by Shinde. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena advocated for a governance model mirroring Bihar's, where leadership is granted regardless of the seat count.

(With inputs from agencies.)