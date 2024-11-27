Left Menu

BJP Allegedly Pressures Shinde Amid Maharashtra Political Uncertainty

Nana Patole of Congress accuses BJP's central leadership of pressuring Eknath Shinde to forgo his claim to Maharashtra's chief ministership, despite a decisive win in the assembly polls by the Mahayuti alliance. Speculation grows around the BJP's typical strategy of introducing a new face unexpectedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nana Patole, the president of Maharashtra Congress, on Wednesday, accused the BJP's central leadership of coercing Eknath Shinde into relinquishing his claim to the chief minister's position.

During a press conference, Patole expressed doubts over the extended deliberations for government formation, despite the Mahayuti alliance securing a significant mandate. Shinde, after consultations with BJP leadership, expressed his acceptance of their forthcoming decision on the chief ministership.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added that Shinde's uncertainty might be due to the surprising electoral mandate. The Mahayuti alliance won 230 of 288 assembly seats, led by Shinde. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena advocated for a governance model mirroring Bihar's, where leadership is granted regardless of the seat count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

