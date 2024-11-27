Parliament in Disarray: Protests Halt Winter Session Proceedings
Parliament proceedings were disrupted on the second day of the winter session due to opposition protests demanding discussions on alleged irregularities involving the Adani Group and recent violence in Sambhal. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amidst the chaos, with calls for a joint parliamentary committee probe.
The second day of the winter session in Parliament saw little accomplishment as uproarious protests by opposition members stalled proceedings. The disruptions were primarily centered around demands for discussions on allegations of irregularities involving the Adani Group and recent violence in Sambhal.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attempted to engage in the Question Hour but was forced to adjourn proceedings as opposition members raised slogans. In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes unfolded, resulting in the adjournment of the session for the day amid the chaos.
Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate allegations against the Adani Group, while various parties highlighted issues such as rising crimes and violence in areas like Manipur and Sambhal. Despite the heated demands, the proceedings remained halted as divisions persisted.
