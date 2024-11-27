Political Sparks Fly: Invitation to TMC Amid By-Election Fallout

A heated political exchange unfolded at the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday as state minister Firhad Hakim extended an invite to BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul to join the ruling TMC. This invitation followed TMC's sweeping victory in the recent by-elections, which stirred Paul's sharp retort.

Hakim, addressing the assembly during a discussion on 'Constitution Day', criticized the BJP for their by-election performance. He remarked on TMC's dominance, saying, 'So much mudslinging and false propaganda against the TMC, and still the result is 6-0.' He further suggested that Paul might consider switching sides, hinting at her potential defeat in future elections.

Paul, representing BJP's Asansol South, responded fiercely, underscoring her commitment to her party's ideology and principles. She accused Hakim and the TMC of exhibiting a dominating mentality and advised focusing on respecting opposition women leaders. This fiery dialogue highlighted the ongoing political tensions and BJP's struggles in the state's volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)