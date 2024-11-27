Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Leadership: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvering

Maharashtra NDA leaders plan to meet key BJP figures, suggesting that a power-sharing arrangement among major 'Mahayuti' constituents will determine the state's new government. BJP is poised for the chief ministerial role, with allies Shiv Sena and NCP set for deputy positions. Eknath Shinde supports BJP's leadership choice for CM.

Updated: 27-11-2024 19:17 IST
Maharashtra's NDA leaders are scheduled to convene with top BJP officials on Thursday. Sources indicate a potential power-sharing formula will guide the formation of the state's new government. This arrangement could see a chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the main 'Mahayuti' constituents.

The BJP appears set to secure the chief minister's post, while Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are expected to receive the roles of deputy CMs. Outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has expressed his backing for BJP's candidate, likely Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde has assured full support, stating he won't obstruct the process. With the Mahayuti alliance claiming a decisive victory in the state elections, the specifics of the new government will be further solidified in upcoming meetings with BJP's national leadership.

