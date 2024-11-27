Maharashtra's New Leadership: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvering

Maharashtra's NDA leaders are scheduled to convene with top BJP officials on Thursday. Sources indicate a potential power-sharing formula will guide the formation of the state's new government. This arrangement could see a chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the main 'Mahayuti' constituents.

The BJP appears set to secure the chief minister's post, while Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are expected to receive the roles of deputy CMs. Outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has expressed his backing for BJP's candidate, likely Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde has assured full support, stating he won't obstruct the process. With the Mahayuti alliance claiming a decisive victory in the state elections, the specifics of the new government will be further solidified in upcoming meetings with BJP's national leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)