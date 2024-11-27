Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Flare Over Sambhal Incident

Violence has gripped Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district following a court-mandated survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in several injuries and fatalities. Amidst the turmoil, BJP has vowed that perpetrators will face justice, urging against the politicization of this issue.

The confrontation has sparked significant friction in the political landscape, as opposition parties, led by the Samajwadi Party, heavily criticized the BJP and the state government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their demands for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation were echoed in Parliament, causing repeated adjournments.

Authorities have responded with arrests, and multiple FIRs have been filed, including charges against MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, while opposition leaders continue to voice concerns over police conduct and advocate for further parliamentary debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)