Unrest in Uttar Pradesh: Political Tensions Flare Over Sambhal Incident

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district during a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. The BJP warned against politicization, urging patience for investigative agencies. Opposition parties, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe, debated the incident in Parliament, leading to heated discussions and adjournments.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:07 IST
Violence has gripped Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district following a court-mandated survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in several injuries and fatalities. Amidst the turmoil, BJP has vowed that perpetrators will face justice, urging against the politicization of this issue.

The confrontation has sparked significant friction in the political landscape, as opposition parties, led by the Samajwadi Party, heavily criticized the BJP and the state government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their demands for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation were echoed in Parliament, causing repeated adjournments.

Authorities have responded with arrests, and multiple FIRs have been filed, including charges against MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, while opposition leaders continue to voice concerns over police conduct and advocate for further parliamentary debate.

Latest News

