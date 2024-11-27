Left Menu

Sikkim Political Drama: SDF Distance and Legal Tangles

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) clarified its detachment from withdrawn petitions challenging the reduction of SKM President Prem Singh Tamang's disqualification. The Election Commission lessened his disqualification from six years to one in 2019, enabling his election. SDF claims no resolution was passed supporting the withdrawal.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has officially disowned any involvement in the recent withdrawal of petitions from the Supreme Court, which questioned the reduction of SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang's disqualification by the Election Commission (EC) from six to one year in 2019.

This decision allowed Tamang to participate in the elections, eventually becoming Sikkim's chief minister after his party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), came to power. Two SDF leaders had filed petitions against the EC's decision, which were withdrawn without the party's consent.

SDF Vice-president Dev Gurung stated that one petitioner left the party, while the other acted without authorization. The party is assessing the situation, with potential consequences for internal dissent. Meanwhile, a related petition remains before the Supreme Court.

