Chaos in Islamabad: Protests Erupt Amidst Political Turmoil

Amid violent clashes in Islamabad, Imran Khan's party suspended its protest after authorities cracked down, resulting in four deaths and over 50 injuries. The arrest of about 1,000 protesters and subsequent violence prompted authorities to clear protest areas, as the situation began to return to normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:32 IST
In Islamabad, tensions soared as protests led by Imran Khan's party met with a forceful response from authorities, leaving four dead and more than 50 injured. The protests, demanding Khan's release, faced a brutal crackdown that forced over a thousand arrests since their inception on Sunday.

As protestors retreated from D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, the party deemed the authorities' actions a 'massacre' under a 'fascist military regime.' Roads began reopening amid cleanup operations in the aftermath of the violent clashes, signaling a return to normalcy.

The protests, which led to significant disruptions including flight cancellations and motorway closures, prompted authorities to act decisively. As normal life resumed, questions linger about future actions from Khan's supporters, now awaiting his next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

