BJP Criticizes Congress' EVM Stance Amid Maharashtra Poll Defeat

The BJP attributed Congress' loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections to weak leadership rather than EVM issues. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting a leadership change. The BJP defended EVMs, attributing their success to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:34 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed allegations by the Congress that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were responsible for their recent loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Instead, BJP cited poor leadership as the main cause of the Congress' defeat.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, suggesting they consider new leadership rather than deflect blame onto voting systems. Patra humorously remarked that they move to 'planet Mars' if EVMs were unpalatable to them.

Patra insisted that the BJP's electoral victories stem from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to development and hard work. Meanwhile, he rebuffed Kharge's remarks on EVMs, seeing them as insulting to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

