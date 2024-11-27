Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Venezuelan Officials Amid Election Controversy

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on 21 Venezuelan officials for their role in quelling protests following the contested presidential election. Washington alleges President Maduro falsely claimed victory, backing opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. Venezuela's government dismisses international criticism, while Gonzalez has fled to Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has announced sanctions on 21 senior Venezuelan officials due to their involvement in suppressing protests after a disputed presidential election in July. The list includes members of President Nicolas Maduro's cabinet and other high-ranking officials, according to a senior Washington official.

Washington contends that President Maduro falsely claimed victory in the election, asserting that opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez is the rightful winner. An administration official emphasized that the sanctions aim to hold not only Maduro accountable but also any officials using unlawful methods to support his regime.

Amid these developments, the Venezuelan government has yet to issue a comment. Further, the U.S. plans to enforce visa restrictions on several officials associated with Maduro. The controversy has drawn criticism from Venezuela's opposition, Western nations, and various organizations, who deem the election fraudulent. Gonzalez has since fled to Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

