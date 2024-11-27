Biden Pushes for Increased Ukrainian Military Conscription
The Biden administration is advising Ukraine to augment its military forces by lowering the conscription age to 18, amidst the ongoing war with Russia. The US has contributed over $56 billion in aid since 2022 and believes Ukraine should focus on boosting manpower to counter Russian forces.
In a strategic move to aid Ukraine amidst its ongoing struggle against Russian forces, President Joe Biden's administration is advocating for an increase in Ukrainian military conscription efforts. As part of this initiative, the administration is suggesting legislative changes to lower the age of conscription from 25 to 18.
According to a senior official from the Biden administration, this change aims to expand Ukraine's military force by tapping into a younger pool of recruits. The advice comes against the backdrop of substantial US support, with over $56 billion already allocated in security assistance since the onset of Russia's invasion in February 2022.
The urgency of the situation is evident, as the Biden administration believes Ukraine needs to bolster its military with at least 160,000 additional troops. However, officials suggest that even more manpower might be necessary for Ukraine to effectively contend with Russian advances.
